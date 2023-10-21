Marvin Harrison Jr. nickname: Gus Johnson's 'Maserati Marv' callout irks Ohio State fans

No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 6 Penn State is unquestionably the game of the week, with a pair of top-10 teams squaring off in Columbus. But fans are not thrilled with the presentation, specifically from "Big Noon Saturday" announcer Gus Johnson.

Johnson decided, seemingly unilaterally, to coin Buckeyes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. as "Maserati Marv," which has been met with derision from fans watching the game.

The nickname isn't "wrong," per se. Harrison does have plenty of speed, particularly for a 6-4, 200-plus pound receiver. But he is hailed for his precise route-running for the Buckeyes, and more to the point, it just seemed to come from out of nowhere.

It's also the sheer volume with which Johnson is trying to push the nickname. He seemed intent on making it stick. And we all know: You can't force a nickname.

What is Marvin Harrison Jr.'s nickname?

Funnily enough, the nickname placed upon Harrison by C.J. Stroud last season is significantly more humdrum than Johnson's evocation of a luxury car.

Stroud dubbed Harrison "Route Man Marv" for his incredibly tight routes that got him 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns last season. The Maserati Marv nickname was added to Harrison's Wikipedia page briefly at time of writing, likely in jest based on the reaction, but has since been removed.

Ohio State fans and college football fans as a whole were displeased with the pushiness toward Maserati Marv.

Fox, however, swears it's perfect.

Based on the reception, it's hard to see the nickname sticking out of anything but derision. But perhaps it manages out of some weird sense of internet irony.

