Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten offensive player of the year, wide receiver of the year

Ohio State star wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named the Big Ten Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year award Wednesday, marking a sixth straight season in which one of the Buckeyes was recognized.

Harrison followed a trio of quarterbacks — C.J. Stroud in 2022 and 2021, Justin Fields in 2020 and 2019 and Dwayne Haskins Jr. in 2018 — to take the honor, which is named after former Ohio State running back Eddie George and Northwestern quarterback Otto Graham.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) celebrates a catch in front of Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

He is also the first non-quarterback or running back to be named the conference’s best offensive player since Michigan wide receiver Braylon Edwards in 2004.

The most recent non-Ohio State player to win the award was Penn State running back Saquon Barkley in 2017.

Harrison was also named the Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year, which is named after Wisconsin's Pat Richter and Michigan's Desmond Howard. It's the second-straight season Harrison has won the award. Harrison is the first back-to-back winner since Penn State's Allen Robinson in 2012-13.

Harrison was the Buckeyes’ offensive centerpiece, catching 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns, and shouldered a heavier load last month when Emeka Egbuka missed three straight games with an ankle injury.

“He’s been a major focus for our offense,” offensive coordinator Brian Hartline said, “and he’s still productive.”

Harrison is also a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award, given annually to the top receiver in college football, with LSU's Malik Nabers and Washington's Rome Odunze.

Cade Stover named Big Ten tight end of the year

Ohio State's Cade Stover was named as the Kwalick-Clark Tight End of the Year, which is named after Penn State's Ted Kwalick and Iowa's Dallas Clark.

Stover is the first Ohio State tight end to win the award.

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover (8) is tackled by University of Michigan linebacker Jimmy Rolder (30) during the first half of SaturdayÕs NCAA Division I football game at Michigan Stadium.

Stover finished as the Buckeyes' second-leading receiver with 41 catches for 576 yards — both career highs — and five touchdowns.

Stover's 41 catches and 576 receiving were the most by an Ohio State tight end since John Frank in 1983, who recorded 45 catches for 641 receiving yards.

Stover had seven games where he had at least four receptions, while also finishing with one two-touchdown performance against Purdue Oct. 14.

Stover is also a finalist for the John Mackey Award. given to the top tight end in college football, with Georgia's Brock Bowers and Colorado State's Dallin Holker.

Eight Ohio State players earn All-Big Ten honors

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates a touchdown in front of wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

Here's the other Ohio State offensive players to earn All-Big Ten honors.

First team

WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

RB TreVeyon Henderson

OG Donovan Jackson

TE Cade Stover (media)

OT Josh Fryar (media)

Second team

OG Matthew Jones

Third team

WR Emeka Egbuka

QB Kyle McCord

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Marvin Harrison Jr., Cade Stover earn 2023 Big Ten football awards