Marvin Harrison Jr. will meet with teams, won't do drills at the Scouting Combine

Marvin Harrison Jr. is widely regarded as the top wide receiver in this year's draft and it would come as no surprise if he's the first non-quarterback off the board in April, but he won't be doing anything on the field at the Scouting Combine to bolster that case.

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that Harrison will meet with teams in Indianapolis this week, but that he will not run the 40-yard-dash, do the three-cone drill or do any of the other on-field testing that other draft prospects will do.

While most of those prospects have been training to excel in the drills done at the Combine and at pro day workouts on college campuses, Breer notes that Harrison has taken a different approach. He has been working out in Columbus, Ohio with Ohio State director of football sport performance Mickey Marotti with an eye on playing well for whatever team drafts him rather than preparing for the pre-draft workouts.

Harrison would have been off the board in the first few picks last year if he was eligible to be drafted and any team considering drafting him can turn on the tape of Harrison catching 144 passes for 2,474 yards and 28 touchdowns in his last 25 games for evidence of his football skills. That's not the case for most players, but Harrison has already separated himself from the pack and nothing he'd do in shorts this week would change that.