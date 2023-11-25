Marvin Harrison Jr. makes dazzling catch while Michigan DB interferes with him

Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State likely won’t win the Heisman Trophy in 2023. All the Buckeyes wide receiver does is make award-winning plays.

In the second quarter against Michigan on Saturday, Harrison was being interfered with by a Michigan DB.

Mattered not as the great receiver was able to corral the football with one arm for a 44-yard gain.

Marvin Harrison Jr. caught that ball with one arm wrapped up while being tackled 😤@OhioStateFB pic.twitter.com/bNRua8gF68 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

The play didn’t deliver points as Michigan called a timeout with 3 seconds left to freeze Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding.

As the timeout was granted, Fielding drilled the long kick between the uprights.

However, his actual attempt was hooked and Ohio State trailed 14-10 at the break.

These guys were every Michigan fan after that miss pic.twitter.com/s4gK0J0Rs2 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

