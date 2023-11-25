Advertisement

Marvin Harrison Jr. makes dazzling catch while Michigan DB interferes with him

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State likely won’t win the Heisman Trophy in 2023. All the Buckeyes wide receiver does is make award-winning plays.

In the second quarter against Michigan on Saturday, Harrison was being interfered with by a Michigan DB.

Mattered not as the great receiver was able to corral the football with one arm for a 44-yard gain.

The play didn’t deliver points as Michigan called a timeout with 3 seconds left to freeze Ohio State kicker Jayden Fielding.

As the timeout was granted, Fielding drilled the long kick between the uprights.

However, his actual attempt was hooked and Ohio State trailed 14-10 at the break.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire