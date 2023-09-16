Will Marvin Harrison Jr. be the leading WR in OSU vs. WKU? Desmond Howard says no

Desmond Howard thinks Marvin Harrison Jr. may have some competition for the most receiving yards when Ohio State takes on Western Kentucky.

On ESPN's "College GameDay" Saturday morning, the former Michigan wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner said Harrison would not be the player with the most receiving yards Saturday afternoon.

That honor, Howard said, would go to Western Kentucky's Malachi Corley.

"A lot of people don't know the Western Kentucky receiver, about 5-11, 215 pounds. One of the best," Howard said. "He said he's looking forward to go into The Shoe and be a villain. He said he wants to outplay Marvin Harrison Jr.

"I think, because he's probably their best weapon, I will say Malachi Corely will have more receiving yards... because they throw the ball a lot... Ohio State doesn't have to."

Former Ohio State quarterback and "College GameDay" analyst Kirk Herbstreit echoed Howard's thoughts, saying he expects the Hilltoppers to be "down" against the Buckeyes and "throwing all game" trying to catch up.

In 2022, Corley was fourth in the nation with 1,295 receiving yards and seventh in the country with 11 touchdowns. He was first in the nation in yards after catch (975) and missed tackles forced (40).

Sep 09, 2023; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) watches during warm ups before their game against Youngstown State at Ohio Stadium.

In Western Kentucky's season opener against South Florida, Corley had four receptions for 55 yards. He is expected to be available against the Buckeyes.

Last week, in Ohio State's 35-7 win against Youngstown State, Harrison had seven receptions for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Ohio State will kick off against Western Kentucky at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

cgay@dispatch.com

@_ColinGay

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Desmond Howard talks Marvin Harrison Jr. vs Malachi Corley