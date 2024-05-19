Marvin Harrison Jr. invited to, does not attend NFLPA Rookie Premiere

Over the weekend, dozens of NFL rookies participated in the annual NFLPA Rookie Premiere, an event for select rookies (usually offensive skill players) to “educate these emerging stars on the business side of professional football and expand upon their existing endorsement careers.”

They reveal their full uniform through Fanatics.

The Arizona Cardinals had two rookies invited —receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., drafted fourth overall, and running back Trey Benson, drafted 66th overall in the third round.

Harrison, though, did not attend. He is embroiled in a legal battle with Fanatics, who has filed suit against him. He has not signed a licensing deal yet with the NFLPA.

Benson did attend, as you can see in the photo from the event

Benson is in the third row, the third player from the right.

Rookies at the event are selected based on factors like college performance, draft status, position, and marketability. The NFLPA Rookie Premiere draws a diverse pool, highlighting both hidden gems and top picks. Since 1994, it has been a pioneering event, granting partners early access to the most marketable new stars.

This is a business issue that will likely continue to follow Harrison. It isn’t likely going to affect his football performance. However, the one thing that it does keep fans from being able to do is purchase his NFL jersey.

