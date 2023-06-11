Marvin Harrison Jr. hopes to play in Indy for Big Ten Championship

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is expected to be one of the top overall prospects in the 2024 NFL draft, and his goals for the upcoming season stem from watching his father play all those years with the Indianapolis Colts.

Harrison Jr. told Ohio State offensive coordinator and wide receiver Brian Hartline his biggest goal for the upcoming campaign, which includes ties to his father’s days as a star in the Circle City.

“I think for me, as a player, one moment I have yet to get to that I really want to is a Big Ten Championship, and play in Indy,” Marvin Harrison Jr. said via The Columbus Dispatch. “It would be a special moment, special game for me to go back there. I obviously watched my dad play so many times in that stadium, and to go there and play in Indy, that’s one of the goals. That’s probably the biggest goal I have this year.”

It would be a fun nod to see Harrison Jr. play in the city that his father dominated for 13 seasons. It would be even more fun to see him don the same uniform as his father after the 2024 NFL draft, but it remains to be seen if the Colts will have a chance to select him.

The rising junior had an impeccable breakout campaign during his sophomore season, proving to be the best wide receiver in the country. He recorded 77 receptions for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns in one of the best offenses in college football.

We’ll see what happens when the season is over, but there’s a chance Harrison Jr. is competing on the same field his father did when Lucas Oil Stadium opened in 2008.

