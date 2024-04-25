Marvin Harrison Jr. has been given assurances by Cardinals about being drafted 4th overall

The Arizona Cardinals and former Ohio State Buckeyes receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. have been connected for months. The most commonly projected pick to Arizona with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft is Harrison.

He is considered the top receiving prospect in years and the Cardinals’ biggest hole on their roster is at wide receiver.

Apparently the speculation for the pick has some concrete information behind it.

According to ESPN’s Matt Miller, in his final mock draft of the first round, “sources around the NFL say Harrison has an assurance from the Cardinals that he will be the pick if available at this spot.”

General manager Monti Ossenfort has made it clear that the team is open for business for a trade, which makes sense. He will take any call. However, unless he is blown away by an offer, it makes sense to stay and select Harrison.

He is the best receiver prospect since A.J. Green and Julio Jones back in 2011.

He has everything a team might want — size, length, speed, playmaking, hands, route running, athleticism, work ethic, durability and he was raised by a Hall of Fame receiver (his father, Marvin Harrison).

The Cardinals lack an alpha receiver on the roster. Harrison is immediately that guy.

The Cardinals have told other teams that they will wait on any trade decisions until they are on the clock.

Betting odds don’t believe the Cardinals will trade the pick, as he is -225 to be selected fourth overall.

So unless something crazy happens and a team in the top three drafts him, expect him to be the Cardinals’ pick Thursday evening.

The first round of the NFL begins Thursday at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. Arizona time).

