Marvin Harrison Jr. edges LSU football wide receiver Malik Nabers for the Biletnikoff Award

NEW YORK, NY. – Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has won the Biletnikoff Award over LSU football wideout Malik Nabers.

Harrison, Nabers and Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze were finalists for the award handed out annually to the top wide receiver in the nation.

Nabers had a breakout season for the Tigers in 2023, catching 86 passes for 1,564 yards and 14 touchdowns. It was his second consecutive 1,000-plus yard campaign and he became LSU's all-time career leader in receptions in the process this season.

Harrison posted 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns this season. He is also a finalist for the Heisman Trophy Award that will be announced on Saturday (7 p.m., ESPN).

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. are the other finalists for the Heisman.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Malik Nabers, LSU football wideout does not win Biletnikoff Award