Marvin Harrison Jr. for a deep touchdown against WKU: Social media reacts

Mark Russell
·1 min read

We told you that Western Kentucky could move the ball, and they have been. After a long sustained drive, the Hilltoppers got in the end zone to close the gap against Ohio State with a short touchdown pass in a bunch formation.

It didn’t take long for the Buckeyes to answer though. On the first play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff, Kyle McCord found his high school teammate, Marvin Harrison Jr., for a 75-yard scoring strike through the air.

Harrison broke free and there wasn’t a WKU defender within 10 yards of the Ohio State receiver as he cruised in for the touchdown. Let’s take a look at the social media reaction to the long touchdown play.

Throwing darts

Not gonna catch him

Marvin Harrison Jr. smokes dudes

How fast do you think Marvin was moving on this play?

Been ready for a while now... only going to get better

