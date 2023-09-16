Marvin Harrison Jr. for a deep touchdown against WKU: Social media reacts

We told you that Western Kentucky could move the ball, and they have been. After a long sustained drive, the Hilltoppers got in the end zone to close the gap against Ohio State with a short touchdown pass in a bunch formation.

It didn’t take long for the Buckeyes to answer though. On the first play from scrimmage after the ensuing kickoff, Kyle McCord found his high school teammate, Marvin Harrison Jr., for a 75-yard scoring strike through the air.

Harrison broke free and there wasn’t a WKU defender within 10 yards of the Ohio State receiver as he cruised in for the touchdown. Let’s take a look at the social media reaction to the long touchdown play.

Throwing darts

Absolute dart 🎯 Kyle McCord hits Marvin Harrison Jr. on the deep @OhioStateFB TD. 📺: FOX/@CFBOnFOX pic.twitter.com/4SAUT1Sb44 — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) September 16, 2023

Not gonna catch him

MARVIN HARRISON JR. 🌰🙌 There's just no catching the @OhioStateFB WR ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/M1kkQa9sA7 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 16, 2023

Marvin Harrison Jr. smokes dudes

MARVIN HARRISON JR. SMOKES THE DEFENSE FOR THE TD ⚡ (via @CFBONFOX)

pic.twitter.com/5zGgTlhjdS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 16, 2023

How fast do you think Marvin was moving on this play?

I think Marvin Harrison Jr. just reached 22 MPH AGAIN this week. pic.twitter.com/75p1PAhJtl — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 16, 2023

Been ready for a while now... only going to get better

Marvin Harrison Jr continues to destroy college football teams 🔥 This man is ready for the NFL pic.twitter.com/5lO5TTMBuv — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) September 16, 2023

