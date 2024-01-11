Marvin Harrison Jr. declares for 2024 NFL Draft: Where is he projected to land?

Nov. 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Mi., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) toward the end zone during the second half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the University of Michigan.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver and two-time All-American Marvin Harrison Jr. has officially announced his declaration for the 2024 NFL Draft, opting out of his senior year in Columbus.

Harrison Jr. is considered one of the most promising wide receiver prospects in recent years and is expected to be a top-ranked pick.

The star wideout took to social media to thank the Ohio State Buckeyes fanbase and share his decision on his future.

"To Buckeye Nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments I cherish forever, and I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field," Harrison Jr. wrote. "I appreciate the support these past three years. Buckeye for life."

Harrison Jr. was the fourth-place finisher in the Heisman Trophy finalist honors this season. Harrison Jr is considered one of the most accomplished pass catchers in the history of Ohio State's football program. Over the course of three years at Ohio State, Harrison Jr. caught 115 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns.

Where is Marvin Harrison Jr. projected to land in the 2024 NFL Draft?

USA TODAY’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz projected Harrison Jr. as the No. 4 overall pick to the Arizona Cardinals in the upcoming NFL Draft.

With numerous talented quarterbacks already declaring for the draft in Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels, the Cardinals could be in a good position to focus on acquiring a player outside the quarterback position. Harrison Jr. would provide another exciting option for Kyler Murray to throw to in the upcoming season alongside Trey McBride.

"If Harrison is available for Arizona, he's a no-brainer," Middlehurst-Schwartz writes.

The vast majority of mock drafts have Harrison Jr. going in the top five. ESPN's Jordan Reid, CBS' Chris Trapasso and longtime draft analyst Todd McShay also have Harrison Jr. going to the Cardinals. Other analysts project a selection to the New England Patriots at No. 3 or even the Bears at No. 2 after a trade down with the Commanders.

