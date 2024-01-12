The speculation is now over. Ohio State Buckeyes standout wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. will not return to school and play another season in college. He announced via social media that he will enter the 2024 NFL draft.

First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the

abilities and great opportunity to play the game that I love at The Ohio State University. All Glory and praise to him.

I want to give thanks to everyone at The Ohio State University within and outside of the football program. Thank you to Gene Smith, my teammates, Coaches, Strength Staff, Trainers, Nutritionist, C) Bamett, Equipment Services, Media Team, SASSO, and everyone working in the WHAC for helping me become the best person I can be on and off the field. The success that I have had individually could not have been accomplished without every single one of you and I appreciate you all for the help and support.

To my family and loved ones. I thank and appreciate all the support and love that has been given to me throughout my life and the sacrifices made to get me to where I am today.

To Yone 5, there is not a better group of coaches and players that I would have wanted to spend my college career with. From the competition on the field, the long nights catching passes and watching film, to the bonding off the field, I will always appreciate the moments we had. Continue the Legacy.

To Buckeye Nation, the love I received from you all in the Shoe and on the road will be moments | chenish forever. and I hope I left lasting memories for you on the field. I appreciate the support these past three years. Buckeye for life.

With that said, I have decided to declare for the NFL draft. Truly a dream come true.

Go Bucks

Harrison, a 6-foot-3, 203-lb receiver, is expected to be a top-five selection in the draft. He is the most coveted player in the draft for Arizona Cardinals fans.

The Cardinals, of course, have the fourth overall pick in this year’s draft.

In 2023, he caught 67 passes for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns after catching 77 for 1,263 yards and 14 scores in 2022.

He has size, speed and elite ball skills. He is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison.

He is believed to be as sure thing as there is in the draft.

