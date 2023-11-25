Advertisement

Marvin Harrison Jr. catches TD pass to bring Ohio State within 3 points

Barry Werner

Ohio State needed a touchdown drive Saturday against Michigan … desperately.

Who ya gonna call if you are Buckeyes QB Kent McCord?

Why Marvin Harrison Jr, of course.

The brilliant wideout caught McCord’s pass and ran into the end zone from 14 yards.

With half the final quarter left, Michigan held a 27-24 lead in the “The Game.”

 

