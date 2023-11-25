Marvin Harrison Jr. catches TD pass to bring Ohio State within 3 points

Ohio State needed a touchdown drive Saturday against Michigan … desperately.

Who ya gonna call if you are Buckeyes QB Kent McCord?

Why Marvin Harrison Jr, of course.

The brilliant wideout caught McCord’s pass and ran into the end zone from 14 yards.

MASERATI MARV WITH THE TD@OhioStateFB marches it down the field and makes it a 3-point game 💪🌰 pic.twitter.com/flckzwtsnB — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023

With half the final quarter left, Michigan held a 27-24 lead in the “The Game.”

