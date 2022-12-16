Marvin Harrison Jr. becomes first ever unanimous All-American receiver in Ohio State history

He may not have won the Biletnikoff Award that goes to the best wide receiver in college football (this writer tried by voting for him), but Marvin Harrison Jr now has the unique distinction of becoming the first-ever unanimous All-American receiver in Ohio State history.

That might be a little shocking considering the pedigree of pass-catchers that have played for the Buckeye program. Cris Carter, David Boston, Joey Galloway, Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Terry Glenn, and a whole host of other dynamic wide receiver playmakers have run through the tunnel in Columbus, yet none of them ever received unanimous All-American status.

To garner unanimous All-American status, a player must appear on all of the following publications’ All-American teams in one year: The Walter Camp Foundation, Associated Press, The Sporting News, American Football Coaches Association, and the Football Writers Association of America. And yes, you can check them all for Harrison Jr.

So far this season without any additional statistics that will be added for the postseason, Harrison Jr. has caught 72 passes for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns. He ranked No. 4 nationally in touchdown receptions and ninth in yards per game. More than that though, all you have to do is turn on the tape of games and see him make some of the most acrobatic and seemingly impossible catches on a weekly basis.

Becoming a unanimous All-American is a rare feat and Harrison Jr. becomes just the 37th player in OSU history to do it. This feels like a very good time to mention that he’s just a true sophomore and will return next season.

Maybe, just maybe, he can take home the Biletnikoff Award that he deserved in 2022 next year.

