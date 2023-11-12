Marvin Harrison Jr. becomes first Ohio State wide receiver to have two 1,000-yard seasons

Marvin Harrison Jr. made Ohio State history Saturday night.

With a 7-yard screen pass from quarterback Kyle McCord, Harrison became the first wide receiver in Ohio State history to have two 1,000-yard seasons in a college career.

Harrison came in with 914 receiving yards on 52 catches through his first nine games of the 2023 season. In the first half against Michigan State Saturday, Harrison brought in six catches for 92 yards, recording two of the Buckeyes' five first-half touchdowns.

Harrison is one of nine Ohio State wide receivers to have one 1,000-yard season, joining Jaxon Smith-Njigba, David Boston, Terry Glenn, Emeka Egbuka, Cris Carter, Michael Jenkins, Parris Campbell and Garrett Wilson.

Nov. 11, 2023; Columbus, Oh., USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) scores a touchdown during the first half of Saturday's NCAA Division I football game against the Michigan State Spartans.

During his sophomore season with the Buckeyes, Harrison was an All-American, leading the team with 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns on 77 catches.

Harrison is projected by many to be one of the first players selected in the 2024 NFL draft. He also has the best odds of any non-quarterback to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy.

Harrison was the No. 97 player and No. 14 wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class according to 247Sports' composite rankings.

