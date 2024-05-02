Marvin Harrison Jr. basically a perfect pick for Cardinals

Following the NFL draft, there are days of grades and reactions. While it might not be fair to truly grade the picks the Arizona Cardinals and other teams make, it is fair to grade them on talent, fit, need and perceived value.

When it comes to the Cardinals’ selection of receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. with the fourth overall pick, there is nothing negative to say.

He is quite nearly the perfect prospect for the Cardinals.

In terms of value, there was no one most had more highly rated than Harrison.

When it comes to talent, there was nothing you could criticize about him. He has length, athleticism and speed that is evident, even though he didn’t do any of the athletic testing. He has great route-running. He has great hands. He had elite production over two seasons with two different quarterbacks (one was C.J. Stroud and the other was Kyle McCord). He played multiple receiver positions at a high level. There is no weakness in his game.

He is a perfect match with what the Cardinals need. They need someone they can line up at the ‘X’ and rely on to beat his coverage consistently. he is that guy.

There are no off-field concerns. As a person, he has incredible worth ethic and practice habits. His teammates loved him. He took on leadership roles when it was needed. He is humble and a team-first player.

Added to that is the fact that he is the son of a Hall of Famer.

General manager Monti Ossenfort was convinced about the player. He was convinced about the human being after his official visit.

This pick was perfect in every way.

It is an A-plus pick for the Cardinals. There was no better selection that could have been made.

