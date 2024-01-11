Marvin Harrison Jr. announces NFL decision

What we all thought was going to happen with Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. and his future was confirmed on Thursday. And by that, Harrison is headed to the NFL as an almost guaranteed top of the first round draft pick.

Early on in the process, Harrison made statements about unfinished business in Columbus and having a hard time leaving without knocking down some of the goals and special things he wanted to be a part of. However, on the doorstep of the Cotton Bowl, the Biletnikoff winner opted out, basically putting the writing on the wall.

As time ticked on after the game though, many began to get their hopes up again. However, those hopes were dashed on Thursday when Harrison took to social media to provide a note of thanks and announce his intentions to declare for the 2024 NFL draft.

Harrison will go down as arguably the best receiver to ever don the Scarlet and Gray. His highlight catches and smooth and calm demeanor on and off the field will never be forgotten.

In his three years at Ohio State, Harrison finished his Ohio State career sixth in school history in total receptions (155) and receiving yards (2,613) and third in school history in touchdown catches (31). He is the only OSU receiver to top 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons (2022 and 2023).

Now the watch begins on what news and rumors will circulate when it comes to Harrison and the upcoming draft. He is almost assured to be a top five pick, but what team will take him and how high will he go?

All of Buckeye Nation of course wishes Harrison nothing but the best as he embarks on his NFL career.

