Is Marvin Harrison Jr. in the 2023 Heisman Trophy race? Here's the Ohio State WR's latest odds

Ohio State coach Ryan Day made his thoughts on Marvin Harrison Jr. clear after the Buckeyes' 24-10 win against Wisconsin Saturday.

"I think he's the best player in the country," Day told NBC.

"I think he's the best player in the country."

But Heisman Trophy oddsmakers don't think Day is too far off.

According to BetMGM, Harrison has +1300 odds of winning the 2023 Heisman: the sixth-best odds of any player, and the best of any non-quarterback.

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (+275), Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy (+300), LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (+450), Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (+600) and Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis (+800) are the only players in front of Harrison.

Michigan running back Blake Corum has the next-best odds of any non-quarterback at +12500 odds.

Harrison is ahead of players such as Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+2500), North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye (+6600), USC quarterback and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams (+8000) and Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord (+15000).

Oct 28, 2023; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) gets high fives as he leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Ohio State won 24-10.

Through eight games, Harrison has 48 catches for 889 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He is on pace to exceed his sophomore season's totals in receptions (77) and receiving yards (1,263).

Defensive end Chase Young was the last Ohio State non-quarterback to finish top-five in Heisman Trophy voting in 2019.

Ohio State has never had a wide receiver finish in the top-10 in Heisman Trophy voting. Alabama's DeVonta Smith — the Heisman winner in 2020 — was the last wide receiver to finish in the top-10.

Harrison and the Buckeyes will take on Rutgers Saturday at noon on CBS.

Marvin Harrison Jr. Heisman Trophy odds

BetMGM: Marvin Harrison Jr. +1300

DraftKings: Marvin Harrison Jr. +1200

FanDuel: Marvin Harrison Jr. +1400

