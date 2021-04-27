Marvin Harrison comparison should give the Eagles confidence if DeVonta Smith is on the board at No. 12

The Philadelphia Eagles have athletic and speedy wide receivers on their current roster, but they’re lacking a guy with the total package.

Philadelphia missed out on the original ‘Slim Reaper’ back in 1996 when Marvin Harrison was drafted by the Colts at No. 19 overall. The Eagles drafting at No. 25 overall, landed Jermane Mayberry as an offensive guard.

Harrison went on to log four straight years with 100+ rec (99-02), eight straight years with 1000 yds (99-06), and eight Pro Bowls selections.

A Hall of Fame inductee, Harrison was just 6’0, 179 pounds when he was drafted coming out of Syracuse.

This brings us to DeVonta Smith, a Heisman Trophy winner and a wide receiver who dominated the SEC to the tune of 227 catches, 3835 yards, and 43 touchdowns the last three seasons.

Smith logged in 6-foot-0 and 166 pounds during the medical checks at the Combine and his slight frame and weight are giving some NFL personnel pause on selecting high in the first round.

Harrison’s career proves that Smith is another unicorn and the Alabama star’s penchant for smooth routes, efficiency, and a great catch radius should allow the Eagles to feel comfortable if the Heisman winner is still on the board.

Smith said his versatility gives him a leg-up entering the NFL and could make him the top rookie WR.

“I can do everything — inside, outside, you can put me on special teams,” he said. “There is nothing I can’t do. No job is too big. Wherever you want to plug me in at I can do that. So, that just gives me an advantage.”

The Heisman Trophy winner will go early on Thursday night and Howie Roseman should feel comfortable making the call for a guy that’s already played two seasons with Jalen Hurts.

