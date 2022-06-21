Marvin Burks Jr. is the latest safety to receive an offer from the Oklahoma Sooners
As the summer wears on, more and more offers are going out for Oklahoma for their 2024 class. That said, the class of 2023 remains their number one priority.
Brandon Hall will lead Oklahoma’s safeties this year and in his first year as safeties coach, he already off to a solid start. Hall helped bring Erik McCarty into the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class. He’s not satisfied, though. and considering they’ve already offered 20 safeties for 2023, it’s a pretty safe assumption they want multiple players at the position in the recruiting class.
With that in mind, it makes sense they offered 2023 four-star safety prospect Marvin Burks Jr. out of St. Louis, Missouri.
The talented prospect stands at 6-foot-2 and showcases some impressive burst, play recognition, and a willingness to stick his nose in to make a play.
He plays in the box and played a little deep safety as well but it looks abundantly clear he thrives on reading and reacting more than anything else. He’s primarily a strong safety but also took game reps at the nickel spot and outside linebacker.
Burks is being courted by multiple SEC programs and while the Sooners are late to the party, their recent success and current exploits in the state of Missouri make them a dark horse candidate if they can grab Burks’ attention
Marvin Burks Jr.’s Recruiting Profile
Crystal Ball
Film
Hudl
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
ESPN
3
–
12
30
Rivals
4
186
9
11
247Sports
4
—
10
32
247 Composite
4
275
8
25
On3 Recruiting
4
235
23
6
On3 Consensus
4
334
6
23
Vitals
Hometown
Saint Louis, MO
Projected Position
Safety
Height
6-2
Weight
190
Recruitment
Offered on June 16, 2022
No visit is scheduled at the moment.
Notable Offers
Oklahoma
Ole Miss
Texas A&M
Arkansas
Missouri
Oregon
Tennessee
Duke
LSU
Michigan
Miami
Kentucky
Blessed To Receive An Offer From The University Of Oklahoma!! #BoomerSooner #OUDNA @CoachVenables @coach_bhall @OU_Football @JayValai @DemetricDWarren @SWiltfong247 @ChadSimmons_ @JoshHelmholdt @MohrRecruiting @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint @adamgorney @RitterPrep @BrennanSpain pic.twitter.com/GDwaKg4ZgB
— MarvinBurksJr (@marvinburks7) June 16, 2022
