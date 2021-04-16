Marvin Bagley rejoins Kings, 'not close' to playing in games

Bagley rejoins Kings in Phoenix, 'not close' to playing originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Marvin Bagley is back. Well, sort of.

After breaking the fourth metacarpal in his left hand in a game against the Charlotte Hornets back on March 14, the 22-year-old big man left the Kings to head to the Phoenix area where he’s spent the last month healing surrounded by his family.

With the Kings playing the Suns on Thursday night, Bagley rejoined the Kings. According to a league source, he has cleared health and safety protocols and will travel with the team to Dallas where they’ll face the Mavericks on Sunday. He is expected to remain with the team for the remainder of the season, although when he might become available is still unknown.

“He’s back with the team, but he’s not close to being ready to play,” coach Luke Walton said.

According to Walton, Bagley is still wearing a splint on his hand, exactly a month after his original diagnosis.

The Bagley situation is somewhat of a mystery, but with COVID-19 guidelines for players and the team constantly traveling, the two sides involved decided that him leaving the team was appropriate at the time.

With just 17 games remaining in the season over the next month and with Bagley not yet cleared to return to contact, it’s possible we have seen the last of Bagley in a Kings uniform this season.

Taken with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, Bagley was averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 25.7 minutes per game at the time of his injury. He was showing signs of growth at the time of his injury, but

The talented power forward out of Duke has struggled to stay healthy throughout his three years in the NBA, playing just 112 out of a possible 209 games heading into Thursday.

He’s owed $11.3 million next season and is eligible for an extension this summer. His name also came up in trade rumors at the trade deadline and his future in Sacramento is murky.