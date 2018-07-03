Marvin Bagley punishes rim, Moe Wagner in Summer League debut for both rookies

Marvin Bagley III’s welcome-to-the-NBA moment went a lot smoother than it does for a lot of rookies. (AP)

While the NBA world is losing its collective mind over the Golden State Warriors’ continued ownership of the rest of the league, there’s actual basketball being played in Sacramento.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings matched up in Summer League action Monday night in professional debuts for Marvin Bagley III and Moe Wagner. So far, it’s advantage, Bagley, in a big way.

The No. 2 pick out of Duke ran the break off a missed Lakers shot and found Wagner, the Lakers’ first-round pick out of Michigan, standing between himself and the rim.

Let’s just say that both the rim and Wagner lost.

Maybe the Kings actually got something right with Bagley.

