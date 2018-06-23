Marvellous Mexico continue to spice up the World Cup as they put one foot in the last 16

Easy Pea-sy: Javier Hernandez secures a fully deserved win over South Korea

Mexico are all-but through to the last 16 as they followed up the defeat of world champions Germany by dispatching of a disappointing South Korea.

The south Americans continue to light up the tournament and showed last week’s stunning win was no one-off.

Javier Hernandez notched his 50th goal for his country to seal back-to-back wins after Carlos Vela’s penalty midway through the first half woke them from their slumber.

Their thousands of supporters celebrated knowing it will take something special to see them not go through now.

Emotional moment: Vela opened the scoring – days after the death of his grandfather

If Germany don’t beat Sweden later tonight then they qualify, but even if they do it will require results to go badly wrong for them in the final round of games to prevent progression.

Just half chances arrived before Mexico found their way through via the penalty spot.

An emotional Vela, whose grandfather passed away days ago, was made to wait but did him proud as he ignored the distractions to open the scoring from the spot.

Centre-back Hyun-soo Jang’s arm was somewhere it shouldn’t have been, Andres Guardado’s cross hit the defender and, although it appeared harsh, the referee didn’t need to go to VAR.

World Cup Group F (PA)

On his 70th appearance for Mexico, former Arsenal man Vela showed no mercy.

South Korea’s main threat came predictably from Son Heung-min and the Tottenham attacker was denied by Guillermo Ochoa’s quick thinking five minutes before half-time.

It wasn’t a thriller but Mexico were on the front foot in the second half, Hirving Lozano did everything right but Sung-Yueng Ki threw his body in the way to deny the attacker.

When they did double their lead, there could be few complaints.

Mexican wave: Mexico fans took over the Rostov Arena as they are all-but through

Another break-away goal, the excellent Lozano carried and carried before slipping a perfect ball through to Hernandez who applied a trademark finish, compose and precise. Deadly Little Pea just doesn’t miss those kind of opportunities.

Son, with two minutes of stoppage time played, hit a stunning goal to give his team hope but it couldn’t spark a late rally.

Now the question is how far they can go, their counter-attacking style making them a side nobody will want to face.



