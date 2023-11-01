How Marvel’s golden boys became the biggest villains in Hollywood

A scene from Avengers: Infinity War, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo - Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP

If anyone involved in the Marvel films should have learnt a single lesson by now, it is this: do not insult Martin Scorsese. The man who is commonly regarded as America’s greatest living filmmaker has made his opinion of franchise superhero pictures and their ilk clear, in his 2019 comments that “[they’re] not cinema… the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks.”

While many have agreed with Scorsese, with Marvel currently beleaguered through everything from their first commercial flops to the legal issues facing their star Jonathan Majors, some of the actors and filmmakers raised to prominence by the company have gone out of their way to defend the studio.

Step forward, Joe Russo: one half of the Russo brothers, the filmmakers responsible for the mega-grossing final Avengers films, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. (Oh, Marvel loves its colonic titles.) For reasons best known to himself, the younger of the two Russo brothers chose to put out a video on social media mocking Scorsese, who has been enjoying an unlikely but welcome late career as a TikTok star, thanks to a post created by his daughter Francesca in which the legendary director attempted to mould his dog Oscar into a star worthy of his name.

It was an amusing jest, but Russo managed to ruin the joke with a heavy-handed and boorish riposte, in which he, holding his own schnauzer dog, first posted the phrase “it appears we have the same muse” on Instagram, before saying “Aw, look, he’s got a schnauzer! I love schnauzers. And his name is Oscar. That’s really cute”, before pointedly saying to his own dog. “Ok, come on, Box Office.”

The implication – that Scorsese may have the critical kudos but Russo, whose Avengers films grossed a total of nearly $5 billion at the box office, has the commercial upper hand – went down spectacularly badly on social media, where Scorsese is revered and generally regarded as an unimpeachable genius.

Sample comments included: “I guess The Grey Man is no longer the most embarrassing thing directed by Joe Russo”; “Let’s just be honest, Joe Russo is a rich asshole hack”; and, contrasting the two men’s work, “Scorsese used his clout to cash his biggest cheque and make a jeremiad work on America’s founding sin and the bottomless pit of human sin. Joe Russo used his success to frame a shot from inside Tom Holland’s anus.”

The Russo brothers’ Instagram account might declare that they are “making movies for audiences”, but Joe’s ill-advised and, more than anything else, unfunny attempt at placing himself in the same ballpark as Scorsese – whose masterly Killers of the Flower Moon is attracting rave reviews, if non-Avengers level box-office – has done nothing but invite opprobrium.

The Russo brothers on the set of Captain America: Civil War

If this was the only juvenile or ill-conceived thing that Russo had ever said, or indeed if Anthony was blameless, then we could sigh, shake our heads at the failed joke and move on to pastures new. Yet, puffed up by the success of the Avengers films, the directors have clearly decided that they are the arbiters of all things cinematic, and so have made a point of offering poorly judged observations.

In an interview with Variety in 2022, in which both men were awarded the title “showmen of the year”, they were in grandiose form. Announcing that they would not be able to return to working with Marvel until at least the end of the decade, so full up is their dance card until then, Anthony said “Things are changing fast, which we’re very excited by. We’re futurists. We love new technology. We love the energy that it brings to our process, the possibilities that it creates for how we communicate with audiences. Then we meet the market where it is at that moment. That’s been our agenda from the beginning, and it’s served us very well.”

If this sounds more like the language of advertising than cinema, with its talk of “process” and “meet[ing] the market”, then it is in keeping with Joe’s previously expressed belief that the time-honoured cinema experience, so loved and defended by legions of filmmakers from Scorsese to Christopher Nolan and Steven Spielberg, is inevitably coming to an end, to be replaced by something altogether more bespoke. As he stated in the interview: “I’ve had conversations with the folks at Disney recently — they have the same philosophy, that we’re headed towards the digital future that allows them to access their audiences anywhere at any time with any of their assets.”

It is this profoundly depressing idea – that cinema as we know it has come to an end (and indeed, according to Joe, peaked with Endgame, which he calls “an apex of that era of theatrical filmmaking…it will never happen again”) that is made even worse by the sheer jaw-dropping mediocrity that the Russo brothers have foisted upon the world since their vast success with the Avengers films. Whatever you think about the four pictures that they made with Marvel, of which the Seventies paranoia thriller-homaging Captain America sequel, The Winter Soldier, is probably the best, they were at least cohesive and entertaining exercises in escapism, thanks to the iron grip of the studio’s all-powerful producer Kevin Feige.

Yet without this kind of Feigian discipline, they have been involved with one dismal project after another. There was a failed bid for seriousness with 2021’s crime drama Cherry, starring their Spider-Man lead Tom Holland as a drug-addicted bank robber and featuring the aforementioned shot from Holland’s anus; Variety duly pronounced the film the worst of the year.

There was the much ridiculed Netflix action film The Gray Man, which saw Ryan Gosling slumming it as a rogue CIA agent on the run from Chris Evans’s preening assassin; despite its A-list cast, it was little more than a Frankenstein’s monster of stunts, ideas and even dialogue thrown together from other, better films, and proof that even a $200 million budget could not prevent something like this looking cheap and formulaic.

Tom Hardy in Cherry - AP

The Russos, of course, began their career proper in television, after the unsuccessful 2002 George Clooney comedy Welcome to Collinwood. They worked as directors and producers on the hugely popular series Arrested Development and Community, and initially seemed to bring this lighter, less reverential sensibility to the Marvel films that they worked on. They were also keen to stress their film-buff credentials, with Joe announcing to this newspaper’s Robbie Collin that “Truffaut is our favourite director. Shoot the Piano Player is probably our favourite movie”, as they suggested his (to be fair, undiscernible) influence on Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

A few years later, they would claim that Michelangelo Antonioni’s 1964 existentialist classic The Red Desert was a major visual influence on Avengers: Endgame. Say what you like about the Russo brethren, but they certainly talked a good game. Perhaps this fooled enough people into believing that they were, in fact, visionaries, rather than a pair of lucky hacks given the biggest break imaginable.

And it was this ability to talk the talk, rather than walk the walk, that was on full display in their perplexing spy thriller series, Citadel, which premiered on Amazon Prime earlier this year to widespread bewilderment. It is a rare show which manages to waste Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, but, somehow, the glossy but deeply boring and profoundly unexciting show managed it.

Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Citadel - Prime Video

There were rumours of behind-the-scenes difficulty, with the original showrunners and the Russos parting ways due to “creative differences”. Not only has the exorbitantly expensive series been commissioned for a second series – the first had a reported budget of $300 million, and looked as if it cost a tenth of that – but the Russos will, apparently, exert greater creative control over it and will direct multiple episodes. Only the actors’ strike stands between sanity and production.

And if this wasn’t enough for you a great deal more is promised, or threatened. After all, they’ve got to have something to keep them away from superhero sequels for the next seven or so years. Looking at projects that they have lined up over the next few years, there are new television series based on The Thomas Crown Affair and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, as well as an adaptation of Walter Hill’s seminal The Warriors.

Joe and Anthony Russo with the cast of Avengers: Endgame - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

There’s also a dubious-sounding action film called The Electric State, based on a graphic novel and telling the story of the relationship between an orphaned girl, her robotic companion and an eccentric drifter. Naturally, it features Chris Pratt – presumably as the drifter, rather than the robot or the orphaned girl – and, naturally, it will premiere on Netflix next year. It is hard to be remotely excited about the prospect.

If Hollywood was a fair place, the Russos would have been thanked for their adequate but hardly ground-breaking work on the Marvel films and allowed to return to their previous career working on television shows. Instead, the bottom line is the one that speaks loudest, and now they are A-list filmmakers, busily exerting their imprimatur on the most expensive B-movies ever made.

Yet the worrying thing is that, with an industry in crisis, it may end up being that directors like Scorsese struggle to find funding for their intensely personal and highly accomplished films, and it is the likes of the Russos who are showered with money by streaming services to bring about the dystopian nightmare, or “digital future”, of endless pictures like The Gray Man being beamed into audiences’ eyeballs 24/7. We all flocked to see the last two Avengers films, and this, Thanos-level destruction of the industry, is the price that we are all going to pay. Where’s Iron Man when you need him?