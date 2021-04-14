Marv Levy talking current Bills is still awesome (video)

Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Bills head coach, and now Canadian Football Hall of Famer in Marv Levy has made headlines recently because of the latter.

Earlier this week, it was announced by the CFL that Levy would be inducted into their Hall of Fame after the NFL inducted him into theirs in 2001. Levy had a CFL run from 1973 to 1977. Along the way, he won two Grey Cups with the Montreal Alouettes.

To celebrate his second enshrinement, the 95-year-old made an appearance with NFL Network to discuss it. A quick video of his second on TV was then posted on Twitter recently and it was too great not to share.

Levy even says it himself, he loves to still be a Bills fan.

Check out the clip below:

Coach #MarvLevy going into the #CFL Hall of Fame but more amazing is listening to him at age 95! So awesome! #Bills pic.twitter.com/3S2fR5eYnS — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) April 13, 2021

