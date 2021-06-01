  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marv Albert on calling Knicks-Hawks game onsite, Reggie Miller-Trae Young vs. Knicks, recent fan incidents and why he's retiring

Mark Medina, USA TODAY
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

NBA on TNT announcers Marv Albert and Reggie Miller will be at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday to call Game 5 of the New York Knicks’ first-round series against the Atlanta Hawks. That will mark the first telecast Albert and Miller call together from an NBA arena this season because of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hence, NBA fans might react with the similar one-word answer that has become Albert’s signature call for memorable players.

Yes!!!

Albert spoke with USA TODAY Sports about calling Game 5 at MSG, the antagonism Knicks fans have had toward NBA stars both past (Miller) and present (Trae Young), and the recent string of ugly fan incidents. Albert also explained why he will retire following the Eastern Conference Finals in what will mark his 55th year as an NBA broadcaster with various stops with NBC, Turner Sports and MSG. The interview below has been edited for brevity and clarity.

What will it mean to you to broadcast a game on site again after calling games remotely this season?

Albert: “It should be intriguing. We were doing games in a studio in New York while Reggie was in LA or Grant Hill was in Atlanta. It was a challenge. We should see each other on a Zoom screen. We felt like we would step on each other. It’s difficult when you’re not in the same room or right next to the person you’re working with, so they had to work out all technical problems. But we got it down to where it’s pretty good. The last two weeks, we’ve been [in studio] in Atlanta. I’m back in New York right now. We were doing it together where we were separated by plexiglass. To me, the thrill of it was doing the actual All-Star game and seeing real players at a real arena. We did that about 20 rows up.”

Broadcaster Marv Albert is in his 55th season as an NBA broadcaster.
Broadcaster Marv Albert is in his 55th season as an NBA broadcaster.

What do you think it will be like calling the game with Reggie given his history with Knicks fans?

Albert: “I’ve done games there with Reggie in the past. People kid him. Spike Lee often sits close to his left, and they are very good friends now. In fact, Spike wrote the forward to his book several years ago. It’s just a different scene there now not just with what we saw in Philadelphia with Russell Westbrook with the popcorn incident and in Boston with Kyrie Irving with the water bottle and the treatment that Trae Young received with the profanity and the spitting. It gives the wrong impression of the league.

It might be one person that just does something, but it’s still terrible and abusive. Hopefully we don’t see that at all. What Trae Young absorbed in that Game 1, I thought he handled it as well as he could. It’s a different scene these days. The Garden has seen many hated players coming in, and you may boo them. But they never had that type of situation. I’m sure that’s the case all around the NBA. But there could be one incident, and that looks terrible. It should not happen. But I look forward to it. We haven’t done that many Knicks games for obvious reasons in recent years. It’s nice to see them back, but they still have many moves to make and they do have cap space. But Atlanta is a really talented team.”

During all your years in broadcasting, to what extent have you seen similar fan behavior compared to what we have seen unfortunately in the past week?

Albert: “You’d hear profanity, obviously. But you didn’t usually see what took place in Philadelphia or New York. It’s a terrible thing to see. When I was a kid [at MSG], I wouldn’t even boo. I was just happy to be there to watch. You’d see some people scream foolish things out at players. That’s part of it. I realize that. But I’m sure there will be extra security in arenas from here on out. You can’t tell people, ‘Don’t shout or don’t yell at players.’ But not where it’s yelling profanities and throwing things. You have kids around and it’s impolite. If they walked on the street and said and done these things, I would feel sorry for them. That would not happen. They would not be so brave.”

What are the top moments you called when Miller faced off against the Knicks at MSG?

Albert: “I did the game where he had that incredible run at the end of the game and he gave Spike Lee the choke sign. They would be talking back and forth the whole game. I didn’t go to the game where he had eight points in nine seconds. I was doing a game out West at the time. But Reggie enjoyed that. It really pushed him. He kind of lived off of the reaction from fans. I get the idea that Trae Young is similar to Reggie from a competitive point of view. We would talk about it when we did games he played at the Garden. We would always be prepared with video of some of those incidents that Reggie was involved with. Reggie has such a great sense of humor. On the air, he would say, ‘Oh no not again guys.’ But deep down, I think he really likes it.”

What was the turning point for why you decided to retire after you call the Eastern Conference Finals?

Albert: “There was no real turning point. But three or four years ago, I felt it was time. I know next November, I’m going to miss it once the league starts up again. But I’ll be watching everything. I’m going to watch all sports. It’s been 55 years of NBA broadcasting, and that’s a lot of talking. I’ll miss getting together with coaches before and after games. Some have become friends before or after working with me, including Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr. There are others, too. I’ll miss the chats we’ll have with them before games or at the hotels and also in our production meetings.”

I saw you joked you’re going to spend post retirement honing your skills in gardening and ballroom dancing. In all seriousness, what’s next in retirement?

Albert: “I’ll go with that. It took hours to come up with that [laughs]. I found the pandemic – obviously I feel terrible for people who had have problems and suffered with it – but it was a rehearsal for retirement. I just felt this should be it. I’m going to be 80 years old. I feel great and I’m healthy. But I enjoyed parts of staying at home. I’m all for social distancing in many cases (laughs). I enjoy reading and watching TV. I became a binging fan, which I didn’t really have time for, and working out. So I didn’t mind it. I love going to baseball games here or there when I had time in the past. But I really found I have a lot to do.”

Where did your ‘YES’ calls originate?

Albert: “I grew up in Brooklyn where schoolyard basketball was all we did. A number of NBA players that were in high school or college would always play there (Connie Hawkins, Art Heyman). It was quite a haven for basketball fanatics. A friend of mine would always imitate the referee, Sid Borgia. On a basket where a player would be fouled, he would say, ‘Yes, and it counts!’ He was very colorful. So a friend of mine, he would announce the games as we were playing and he would, ‘Yes!’ So for the Knicks-Philadelphia game at the Garden (1968 NBA playoffs), I incorporated it when Dick Barnett took what he used to call his fall back baby jumper. Then I started to use it every once in a while. I heard people would throw it back at me. During practice, players would use it, too. So it basically happened to catch on. I save it for a special moment – usually a good line drive 3.”

What’s your favorite performance or moment that you called?

Albert: “Doing the Dream Team. I got the chills when they took the floor, even though they were so much better than anyone. But what they’ve done for international basketball, they were like The Beatles in Barcelona. Then there were the great moments the Knicks had back in the 70’s when Willis Reed stepped on the court when he wasn’t supposed to play Game 7 against the Lakers. They all stopped and stared. They couldn’t believe it because Willis wasn’t supposed to play because of his injury. Then he shows up and hits his first two field-goal attempts. It was inspirational."

Follow USA TODAY NBA writer Mark Medina on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Sign up for USA TODAY's various subscription deals.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Marv Albert on NBA playoffs, Trae Young vs. Knicks, bad fan behavior

Recommended Stories

  • Brooklyn Nets player ratings for Game 4’s win over Boston

    Here are our Nets player ratings for their win in Game 4 at TD Garden.

  • Should the Pelicans make an all-in trade for a superstar this summer?

    With a bevy of assets through draft and young players, the Pelicans could be in a position to make a big trade this offseason.

  • NASCAR drivers could use help from Tony Stewart, Indy 500 drivers on pranks

    The art of pranking a driver in the NASCAR garage has faded since Tony Stewart left as a driver. What's missing and what could be learned from how IndyCar drivers pull tricks.

  • ‘Cruella’ Star Paul Walter Hauser Responds to Critics of Disney’s Villain Origin Story

    "People getting riled up that it's an edgy and dark movie," he said. "No, it's not. You're not watching dogs getting made into coats."

  • Could Dolphins be a surprise adversary for the Browns in AFC?

    While the Cleveland Browns are being talked about at the top of the AFC, could the Miami Dolphins be a surprise adversary?

  • Texans’ David Culley has gone from making suggestions to decisions as coach

    Houston Texans coach David Culley says as the man on the sidelines, he is now making the decisions, not offering suggestions.

  • Cowboys will play Keanu Neal at linebacker

    Keanu Neal spent his first five NFL seasons in Atlanta playing safety. The Cowboys signed him in free agency to play weakside linebacker. “I feel I can play safety, linebacker,” Neal said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Wherever they put me, I’m going to go out there and play at my best. Growing up, I [more]

  • Washington wide receiver Dyami Brown talks Fitzpatrick & other things

    While Dyami Brown was Washington's second third-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft and fourth overall choice, he may be the player fans are

  • "48 Hours" show schedule

    Crime. Social justice. Impact. To miss it would be a crime.

  • Folsom Lake water levels low on Memorial Day weekend

    Folsom Lake water levels low on Memorial Day weekend

  • U.S. Coast Guard suspends search for 10 Cuban migrants from capsized boat near Florida

    The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended the search for 10 Cuban migrants believed missing from a boat that capsized off Key West, Florida. Two people were killed and 10 were believed missing in the incident, the U.S. Coast Guard had reported on Thursday. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, Customs and Border Protection and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission air and surface asset personnel conducted multiple search patterns for more than 123 hours, covering about 8,864 square miles, the Coast Guard said in a statement on Sunday.

  • Fan apprehended by police after running onto court during Game 4 of 76ers-Wizards NBA playoff series

    A fan at Game 4 of the 76ers-Wizards playoff series at Washington's Capital One Arena ran onto the court and was tackled by a security guard.

  • The best Memorial Day video game deals, starting at just $1

    Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo and PC gaming — save over 90 percent!

  • Which USMNT players need a transfer this summer?

    It will be an interesting summer watching the young USMNT in action across multiple competitions, and it may be even more interesting for many of them in the transfer market.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Witness says attacker 'had a deathtrap' on SFPD officer

    "Some people are not safe for society:" The man who attacked her allegedly said the day before he "specializes in killing Asian people." His criminal record shows he has assaulted officers before, in other parts of California. This attack happened in Chinatown.

  • Brooklyn Nets get an A+ on their chemistry test, cruise to easy NBA playoff win over Celtics

    Kevin Durant (42), Kyrie Irving (39) and James Harden (23) combining for 104 points. And Harden added a career playoff-high 18 assists.

  • U.S. men fail to qualify for Olympic 3×3 basketball; U.S. women qualify

    The U.S. men failed to qualify for the Olympic debut of 3x3 basketball, while a women's team of WNBA standouts did qualify for the Tokyo Games.

  • San Diego State Aztecs: CFN College Football Preview 2021

    College Football News Preview 2021: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the San Diego State season with what you need to know.

  • Croatia Euro 2021 squad list, fixtures and latest team news

    Striker Bruno Petkovic is expected to fill Mario Mandzukic's big boots at Euro 2020 as Croatia aim to reach the last 16. Mandzukic, who scored an extra time winner in a 2-1 victory over England in their 2018 World Cup semi-final, is one of several stalwarts who hung up their international boots after Croatia were beaten by France 4-2 in the final. There were no surprises in coach Zlatko Dalic's squad as a bulk of those who spearheaded that World Cup campaign were named alongside a host of players looking to impress on the big stage. Dejan Lovren and Domagoj Vida are likely to be Dalic's first-choice centre backs again while 35-year old captain Luka Modric will continue to drive the midfield. "Petkovic has to be at Euro 2020 what Mandzukic was in Russia," Dalic told the online edition of daily Sportske Novosti. "He has shown that he is capable of leading the line but he has to be in top form. If not, Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir are the alternatives." The gifted Petkovic has scored six goals in 13 appearances for Croatia but is yet to be tested on the biggest stage after making his debut in March 2019. The Croatians face England, Scotland and the Czech Republic in Euro 2020 Group D and open their campaign against the English at Wembley on June 13. They face the Czechs at Hampden Park on June 18 where they also lock horns with Scotland in their final group match four days later. Dalic played down Croatia's chances of emulating or surpassing their World Cup success. "The primary goal is to reach the knockout stages and what makes it difficult is the fact that England and Scotland will be hosts in their games against us," he said. "England will be our most difficult opponents because they are a top quality side and we'll be playing them at Wembley. "Our will-power and energy levels are the same as before the World Cup, but the atmosphere is different. The bar is too high and expectations are unrealistic now whereas no one had any before we went to Russia. "We are still among the top 10 sides in Europe but there are many teams with a better chance of winning Euro 2020." Croatia Euro 2021 squad Goalkeepers: Lovre Kalinic (Hajduk Split), Dominik Livakovic (Dinamo Zagreb), Simon Sluga (Luton Town) Defenders: Domagoj Vida (Besiktas), Joško Gvardiol (RB Leipzig), Domagoj Bradarić (LOSC Lille), Mile Škorić (Osijek), Dejan Lovren (Zenit Saint Petersburg), Sime Vrsaljko (Atletico Madrid), Borna Barisic (Rangers), Duje Caleta-Car (Marseille), Josip Juranovic (Legia Warsaw) Midfielders: Luka Modric (Real Madrid), Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea), Marcelo Brozovic (Internazionale), Milan Badelj (Genoa), Mario Pasalic (Atalanta), Nikola Vlasic (CSKA Moscow), Ivan Perisic (Internazionale) Forwards: Andrej Kramaric (Hoffenheim), Josip Brekalo (Wolfsburg), Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb), Ante Budimir (Osasuna), Kristijan Lovric (Gorica), Ante Rebić (AC Milan), Bruno Petković (Dinamo Zagreb) Croatia Euro 2021 fixtures England vs Croatia, Sunday June 13, 2pm Croatia vs Czech Republic, Friday June 18, 5pm Croatia vs Scotland, Tuesday June 22, 8pm Group D latest standings

  • Monitor for COVID-19 symptoms, Portugal says after Champions League

    All those who got up close to Champions League celebrations in the city of Porto should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and avoid close contact with others over the next 14 days, Portugal's northern region health authority said on Sunday. In the few days leading up to Saturday's final between Chelsea and Manchester City, big crowds of English fans, who were largely maskless and did not socially distance, took over Porto's riverside area to drink and chant team slogans. Some 16,500 fans were allowed into the stadium but many others travelled to Porto to support their teams from the sidelines.