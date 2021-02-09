Marty Schottenheimer, father of former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer, dies at 77 originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

NFL legend Marty Schottenheimer—who won 200 regular-season games as an NFL coach—died on Monday at the age of 77.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and was recently moved to hospice care on Jan. 30, per ESPN. He is the father of former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

Subscribe to the Talkin' Seahawks podcast

Schottenheimer began his legendary coaching career with the Portland Storm of the World Football League in 1974 where he served as both player and linebacker coach. A preseason injury prevented him from taking the field, so he spent the remainder of his season as the team’s linebacker coach.

That WFL helped launch his 31-year NFL coaching career, including 21 seasons as head coach for the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Football Team and the San Diego Chargers.

Schottenheimer served as head coach for the Cleveland Browns for five seasons where he finished with a 44-27 record, the Washington franchise for a single season, finishing 8-8, the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 full seasons going 101-58-1 during the regular season, and five seasons with the San Diego Chargers where he earned a 47-33 record.

He finished his NFL coaching career with a record of 200-126-1 when he retired in 2004.

As a player, Schottenheimer was selected in the fourth round of the 1965 NDL draft by the Baltimore Colts, but he instead decided to sign with the Buffalo Bills of the AFL, who had selected him in the seventh round.

Schottenheimer never made it to the Super Bowl as coach or player, but he did serve as backup linebacker for the Bills when they fell in the 1966 AFL Championship Game to Kansas City, who went on to play the Green Bay Packers in the first-ever Super Bowl.

The tributes have begun to pour in in memory of one of the NFL’s all-time winningest coaches.

Story continues

Statement From Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt on the Passing of Marty Schottenheimer — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2021

the ultimate competitor 💙 pic.twitter.com/ex0YBXydDU — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) February 9, 2021

Statement from Dan and Tanya Snyder on the passing of Marty Schottenheimer pic.twitter.com/RHfL79AreY — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) February 9, 2021

We mourn the loss of the legendary Marty Schottenheimer. pic.twitter.com/jlMCgw69WC — NFL (@NFL) February 9, 2021

So sorry to hear about the passing of Marty Schottenheimer. He was a great man and a great coach. He impacted so many lives for the better, including mine. My heart goes out to the Schottenheimer family.🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Hsdj6kV071 — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) February 9, 2021

An absolute legend of the gridiron. Coach Marty Schottenheimer coached the Senior Bowl 4 times, representing the Chiefs and the Chargers, including the 2004 game where he got an up-close look at QB Philip Rivers prior to the NFL Draft. RIP Coach. pic.twitter.com/np3N9k7uUC — Reese's Senior Bowl (@seniorbowl) February 9, 2021

Marty Schottenheimer was my roommate in the Coach’s AA Game in’65. He was a wonderful person-Great Coach! pic.twitter.com/X2bmGpd46E — Bill Curry (@coachbillcurry) February 9, 2021