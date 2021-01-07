Marty Mornhinweg won’t return to Eagles coaching staff in 2021

More changes on the Eagles’ coaching staff: Senior offensive assistant Rich Scangarello and senior offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg are on expiring contracts and will not return to Philadelphia, per sources. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) January 7, 2021

The purging of assistant coaches continues in Philadelphia and one day after it was reported that Rich Scanagrello would be moving on, Chris Mortensen is reporting that Marty Mornhinweg will also not return to the Eagles.

This is the second of several expected changes to the Eagles’ coaching staff after a disappointing 2020 season that ended with a 4-11-1 record.

This season, the Eagles offense took a step back, ranking 26th in scoring offense in the NFL and 24th in yards gained.

Mornhinweg was hired as an offensive consultant to head coach Doug Pederson last offseason.

Mornhinweg was an assistant on Andy Reid’s Eagles staff for 10 years, serving as the offensive coordinator from 2006-12.

Pederson was hoping to draw on Mornhinweg’s wealth of experience, which includes two years as head coach of the Detroit Lions and, most recently, a three-year stint as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator (2016-18).

