Marty Mornhinweg won’t return to Eagles coaching staff in 2021

Glenn Erby
·1 min read

The purging of assistant coaches continues in Philadelphia and one day after it was reported that Rich Scanagrello would be moving on, Chris Mortensen is reporting that Marty Mornhinweg will also not return to the Eagles.

This is the second of several expected changes to the Eagles’ coaching staff after a disappointing 2020 season that ended with a 4-11-1 record.

This season, the Eagles offense took a step back, ranking 26th in scoring offense in the NFL and 24th in yards gained.

Mornhinweg was hired as an offensive consultant to head coach Doug Pederson last offseason.

Mornhinweg was an assistant on Andy Reid’s Eagles staff for 10 years, serving as the offensive coordinator from 2006-12.

Pederson was hoping to draw on Mornhinweg’s wealth of experience, which includes two years as head coach of the Detroit Lions and, most recently, a three-year stint as the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator (2016-18).

List

Looking ahead to 18 Philadelphia Eagles slated for NFL free agency this offseason

Related

Eagles finish in the top-20 of PFF's final offensive line rankings

Philadelphia Eagles waive CB Kevon Seymour from the Reserve/Injured list

Eagles have one player make PFF's ranking of the NFL's top 100 free agents

Carson Wentz lands in the bottom tier of PFF's final 2020 QB rankings

Report: Rich Scangarello won't return as Eagles' senior offensive assistant

Latest Stories