Marty Mornhinweg: Giants’ Tyrod Taylor is NFL’s best backup QB

Earlier this month, Sports Illustrated released their rankings of backup quarterbacks and Tyrod Taylor of the New York Giants checked in at No. 14 overall.

That seemed a bit low for Taylor, who has had a hard luck career despite routinely flashing on the field.

Retired NFL coach Marty Mornhinweg, who currently works for The 33rd Team, agrees that the ranking was entirely too low. In fact, Mornhinweg recently argued that Taylor is the league’s very best backup quarterback.

This might be a bit of a surprise. Tyrod Taylor is a savvy 33-year-old veteran with an 88.2 career passer rating. He has 53 starts, and he led the Buffalo Bills to their first playoff appearance in 18 years in 2017. Taylor still shows the ability to move and groove. He’s got a lot of experience and has thrown more than twice as many touchdowns (60) as interceptions (26). Taylor gives the New York Giants the NFL’s top backup quarterback.

Taylor is perfectly suited for his role in New York but still possesses the talent and athleticism required to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. If Daniel Jones were to go down hurt in a worst-case scenario, the Giants could rest relatively easy knowing Taylor is there to bridge the gap until DJ’s return.

It remains to be seen if the 33-year-old Taylor ever gets another chance to start in the NFL but in the meantime, he can enjoy a solid payday as the league’s best backup.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire