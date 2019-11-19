Marty Mornhinweg denies wanting to move Lamar Jackson to receiver

Former Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg issued a statement this morning denying that he wanted to move Lamar Jackson to wide receiver.

Mornhinweg’s statement was a response to comments from former NFL executive Mike Lombardi, who claimed on his podcast that Mornhinweg said to the Ravens’ other coaches last year, “When are we moving him to wide receiver?”

Although Mornhinweg is no longer with the Ravens, he issued a statement through the team.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“That didn’t happen,” Mornhinweg said. “Never said that. My thoughts before the draft, and even more when we started working with Lamar, was that this young man was going to be a special quarterback. Very early we saw that along with all of his throwing and escape abilities, he reads the field as well as any young quarterback I ever worked with.”

Ravens coach John Harbaugh backed Mornhinweg’s version of events.

“Marty was excited from the beginning to coach Lamar and was instrumental in helping him progress through his rookie season,” Harbaugh said.

It’s rare for a team to put out a statement on behalf of a coach who no longer works there, but the Ravens clearly take issue with any suggestion that they ever saw Jackson as anything other than their franchise quarterback.