Short track veteran Josh Berry is now a winner in NASCAR’s No. 2 division after taking the checkered flag Sunday in the Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

Berry is the third driver to earn their inaugural Xfinity win this season, joining Ty Gibbs (Daytona road course) and Myatt Snider (Miami).

Martinsville Xfinity race results

With his second-place finish, Noah Gragson earned the second $100,000 Xfinity Dash 4 Cash bonus of his career. Gragson earned his first Dash bonus last year at Atlanta.

Together, Berry and Gragson gave JR Motorsports its 10th 1-2 finish in Xfinity competition.

Among Sunday’s other Dash drivers, Harrison Burton finished seventh, Justin Allgaier finished ninth, and AJ Allmendinger finished 13th. Allmendinger recovered from a sway bar issue that took him off the lead lap during Friday’s portion of the race (91 laps were run before rain moved the remainder to Sunday).

Points report

Austin Cindric, who finished sixth on Sunday, maintains his lead in the regular season standings by 42 points over Daniel Hemric (finished third) after Martinsville.

Xfinity standings after Martinsville

Harrison Burton remains third in the standings (-75). Justin Haley (-87) and Jeb Burton (-96) each move up one spot in the standings to fourth and fifth respectively.

Haley finished 8th on Sunday. Jeb Burton finished 11th.

Read More About NASCAR

Xfinity drivers fight after Martinsville race Josh Berry scores first career Xfinity Series win at Martinsville Xfinity, Cup races to resume Sunday at Martinsville Speedway

Martinsville Xfinity race results, driver points originally appeared on NBCSports.com