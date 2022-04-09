Martinsville Xfinity race: Brandon Jones wins; Ty Gibbs, Sam Mayer in post-race fight

A wild Friday night at Martinsville Speedway ended in a NASCAR Xfinity Series win for Brandon Jones and a post-race fight on pit road between Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer.

Jones outdueled teammate Gibbs in double overtime to claim his first win of the season after Gibbs had led a race-high 197 of 261 laps (scheduled distance of 250 laps).

But as Jones pulled away from Gibbs toward the checkered flag, Gibbs and Sam Mayer made contact off Turn 4. And while Jones and his team celebrated, Gibbs and Mayer squared up in the pits.

THE BOYS ARE THROWING DOWN pic.twitter.com/Ht9d574K80 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 9, 2022

Gibbs pushed Mayer and walked away, but Mayer took his helmet off and walked back toward Gibbs. Mayer then pushed Gibbs twice, in the helmet and in the chest, before Gibbs started throwing punches.

The ensuing scrum drew in NASCAR officials and crew members, who eventually broke them up.

“I tried to talk to him and he got all up in my face,” Gibbs told Fox Sports afterwards. “At that point, we’ve gotta start fighting. We got put in a bad position there. The only thing I’m mad about is – he wasn’t gonna get past the 16 (AJ Allmendinger) and I just got hit in the left rear.

“It’s just frustrating. I just got driven in the fence at the end. But I was on the other side of it last week, so that’s just part of it.”

Meanwhile, Jones was jubilant.

“What a day – I can’t say we could’ve played it out any better,” Jones told Fox Sports. “I love the call that we made to get stage points (staying out under caution and winning Stage 2), drove the thing all the way from the back to the front. I had older tires than all those guys at the end.

“… This is a driver’s race track right here. I’ve won at a lot of different places now and this is one you have to get after it. Ty ran a really hard race. I can’t believe he cleared me really early in Stage 3, he had a strong (car) as well. Fun to beat him – he’s hot right now, he’s tough to beat, so that was a good one.”

The finale was set up on a restart with eight laps left in the scheduled 250-lap distance.

Josh Berry and Jeremy Clements attempted to out-brake each other into Turn 1, but ended up spinning Dale Earnhardt Jr. instead in his lone Xfinity Series start of the season.

That pushed the race into overtime, with Gibbs on the inside and Mayer on the outside for the first overtime attempt.

But Mayer appeared to miss a shift on the restart. Allmendinger hit Mayer from behind, then Mayer got into JR Motorsports teammate Noah Gragson to set off a major wreck that brought out the red flag.

Nearly 20 minutes later, the engines were re-fired ahead of the second OT attempt. Jones made contact with Gibbs entering Turn 1, but Gibbs was able to clear for the lead.

The race appeared settled, but Jones got another run coming to the white flag and worked his way past Gibbs on the inside.

Gibbs and Mayer’s clash on the final lap benefited several drivers. Landon Cassill finished second, followed by Allmendinger in third and Austin Hill in fourth. Mayer held on for fifth, while Gibbs settled for eighth.

Allmendinger won this week’s $100,000 Dash 4 Cash bonus ahead of Mayer, Riley Herbst (finished sixth) and Gibbs.

Jones, Cassill, Allmendinger and Hill will compete for the next Dash bonus in two weeks at Talladega Superspeedway.

STAGE 1 WINNER: Ty Gibbs

STAGE 2 WINNER: Brandon Jones

WHO HAD A GOOD RACE: Ryan Truex overcame a mid-race spin to finish seventh in his second start of the season in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota. … Jeremy Clements finished 10th to post his first top-10 of the season.

WHO HAD A BAD RACE: A solid night for Matt Mills (BJ McLeod Motorsports) went south on a restart at Lap 179. Mills took the restart fifth, but contact from behind by Herbst sent him into the Turn 3 wall. Mills could only rally to 18th by the finish.

NOTABLE: Jones snapped a 50-race winless streak with his victory Friday. His most recent win had been at Darlington in September 2020.

NEXT: Talladega Superspeedway – Saturday, Apr. 23, 4 p.m. ET on FOX

