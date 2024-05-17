Martinsville student commits to play football, run track at Averett Univ.

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — One Martinsville High School senior put his pen to paper and is continuing his athletic career on the collegiate level.

The Martinsville City Public Schools has announced that Jordan Smith committed to playing football and running track at Averett University.

Smith first started playing football when he was 7 years old. Since then, he has continued his talents and is a cornerback for the Bulldogs varsity squad. He led his way as a leader on the field and was part of the 2022-2023 Co-Piedmont District Championship team.

While at MHS, he earned medals in several events at the district and state level.

Smith said he plans on breaking records at Averett University in track.

