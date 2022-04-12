Martinsville Speedway, Virginia Tourism Corporation renew partnership on NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Martinsville Speedway and Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) have announced a renewal of their partnership on the entitlement for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Thursday, Oct. 27.

This year‘s race will be the sixth time Martinsville has hosted the Whelen Modified Tour season finale (1985, 1986, 1988, 1990, 1991). The official name of the race will remain the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200.

“As we go back to our roots of racing in our 75th anniversary season with the return of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour season finale, we are proud to welcome back our long-time partners at the Virginia Tourism Corporation,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway President. “We value the opportunity to work closely with VTC to promote and develop tourism across the Commonweatlh of Virginia with the Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200.”

“The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 is a great way to experience the excitement of motorsports and enjoy the outdoors,” said Rita McClenny, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation. “Martinsville Speedway is a sought-after destination for racing fans and visitors celebrating at such an iconic track will discover for themselves why Virginia is for Racing Lovers.”

The Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200 Whelen Modified Tour season finale is part of the penultimate NASCAR Playoffs race weekend featuring the Dead On Tools 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 29 and the Xfinity 500 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Martinsville hosted a modified race in NASCAR‘s inaugural season on July 4, 1948. The race was the third NASCAR sanctioned race in history in the Commonwealth of Virginia. NASCAR’s National Modified Championship, the predecessor to the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, competed at Martinsville from 1960-1984. The modern-day NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour continued to race at the historic half-mile short track from 1985-2002, 2005-2010 and 2021. This is the second consecutive year the track has hosted the Whelen Modified Tour.

Racing Virginia legend Ray Hendrick, who is the career leader in wins at Martinsville with 20, is the all-time leader in modified wins at the track with 13. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richie Evans is second with 10. NASCAR Hall of Famer Mike Stefanik, one of the Modified Tour‘s 10 greatest drivers of all-time, holds the modern-day record with five wins at Martinsville.

In last season‘s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200, Ryan Preece set the Martinsville track record with a 101.768 mph lap in qualifying. The previous record was set in qualifying for a 1986 modified event, Greg Sacks had a one-lap average of 101.014 mile-per-hour. Eric Goodale won last year‘s Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200.