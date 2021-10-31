Martinsville mayhem begins in Round of 8 finale for the NASCAR Cup Series
Watch as the NASCAR Cup Series goes green at Martinsville Speedway for the elimination race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
The Giants have had seven different starting offensive line combinations this season - they have played seven games.
Three-time NASCAR Truck champ Matt Crafton shares his way to fix the issue of lack of respect among drivers on the track.
It was an ICONIC week here at The Late Show with the legendary Bruce Springsteen, Trevor Noah, Elizabeth Banks, Katie Couric, and many more. PLUS a special appearance by the one and only Evie McGee Colbert. Happy Halloween! #Colbert #BehindTheScenes #LateShowMeMore
Tempers were hot after the checkered flag waved in Sunday's Cup playoff race at Martinsville Speedway.
Warriors star Klay Thompson went all-out for Halloween with this Larry Bird costume and great impersonation of the Celtics legend.
Alex Bowman won Sunday's Cup playoff race at Martinsville in overtime; Chase Elliott, Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr. join Kyle Larson in Championship 4.
The Lions need to move on without Jared Goff as their quarterback, and they need to do it now. One throwaway proved the theory.
MARTINSVILLE, Va. — Denny Hamlin provided the perfect capstone to a day of banged-up stock cars, hurt feelings and crushed dreams. Alex Bowman took the checkered flag in Sunday‘s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway after sliding up into Hamlin‘s race-leading Toyota on Lap 494 of 501 and knocking Hamlin‘s car up the track and into […]
A flag on Mike Hilton was bad, to say the least.
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, the ninth of 10 playoff races in the NASCAR Cup Series.
NFL linemen TJ Lang and Taylor Lewan had comments Saturday on Michigan football's loss to Michigan State.
Go ahead and start the speculation that Drew Brees will return to the quarterback-needy Saints. And then end it. During halftime of Sunday night’s Cowboys-Vikings game on NBC, Brees said that he won’t be emerging from retirement to join the Saints, if (as expected) Winston will miss the rest of the season. The Saints apparently [more]
Everything you need to know about Sunday’s NASCAR Cup playoff race at Martinsville as it happens.
The four teams that will compete for a trophy at Phoenix were determined Sunday at Martinsville.
Calvin Ridley delivered us some shocking news this Halloween morning!
Inglewood Morningside's 106-0 blowout against Inglewood High drew a reprimand from The California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section.
Wrap-up of races at the Martinsville Speedway. Alex Bowman won the NASCAR Cup race. Lineups set for all three NASCAR Championship 4 races at Phoenix. (Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports)
The Georgia Bulldogs remain in the top spot of the AP Top 25 and Michigan State jumped up to No. 5 after a big win over Michigan.
Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew sported an unorthodox look when he took the field for Philadelphia.
Strahan did not like the Lions players posing for pictures and exchanging jerseys with Eagles players after the 44-6 loss