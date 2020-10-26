Martinsville entry lists for Cup, Xfinity, Trucks

Cup, Xfinity and Truck teams will head to Martinsville Speedway this weekend for the final race in the Round of 8.

This is the last chance for drivers to secure a spot in the championship race at Phoenix for each series.

Saturday’s Xfinity race on NBC is the first time in more than a decade that the series has competed at the historic half-mile track.

Here are the preliminary Martinsville entry lists:

Cup – Xfinity 500 (2 p.m. ET Sunday on NBC)

Thirty-nine cars are entered. Martin Truex Jr. won the June race.

Click here for Cup entry list

Xfinity – Draft Top 250 (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC)

The series races at Martinsville for the first time since 2006 and only the second time in the last 25 years. Thirty-nine cars are entered. Only Chase Briscoe has secured a spot in the championship race. The other three spots in the title race at Phoenix will be determined at Martinsville.

AJ Allmendinger will drive the No. 16 for Kaulig Racing. This race was not originally on his schedule but it will be his final event of the season for the team.

Click here for Xfinity entry list

Trucks – NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 (8 p.m. ET Friday on FS1)

Thirty-eight trucks are entered for the race. Among those entered is Xfinity driver Brandon Jones, who will use this race to gain extra experience at the track before the Xfinity event the next day. He’ll be in the No. 51 for Kyle Busch Motorsports.

Click here for Truck entry list

