Martinsville Cup results, points

After leading a race-best 212 laps, William Byron held off an overtime charge from Joey Logano to win at Martinsville Speedway Saturday night.

Byron picked up his fourth career win and becomes the first repeat winner of the season. Logano stayed even with the No. 24 Chevrolet through Turn 1 after restarting on the outside of the front row, but Byron quickly pulled away for the victory.

Several notable drivers had dismal results, including Denny Hamlin, who finished 28th, three laps down, after qualifying 25th. Kyle Larson finished 19th, the last car on the lead lap. Martin Truex Jr., who won three of the last five prior races at Martinsville finished 22nd Saturday, one lap down.

POINTS

After entering the weekend tied for the series point lead, Chase Elliott takes a three-point advantage over Ryan Blaney for the top spot in the standings. Elliott was perfect through the first two stages at Martinsville, leading 185 laps en route to both stage wins. Elliott finished 10th while Blaney finished fourth.

Aric Almirola made the biggest jump by gaining three spots Saturday night into eighth place. Truex was the night’s biggest loser, dropping four spots to seventh after a disappointing night.

