Martinsville Cup results

Dustin Long
·1 min read
Martin Truex Jr. became the first repeat winner of the Cup season, taking the checkered flag Sunday at Martinsville Speedway.

Truex has won two of the last four Cup races. He also won at Phoenix Raceway earlier this season. Truex passed Hamlin for the lead with 16 laps to go and pulled away for the victory.

Chase Elliott finished second was followed by Denny Hamlin, William Byron and Kyle Larson. Hamlin has seven top-five finishes in the first eight races of the year. Byron’s finish is his sixth career top-10 finish, extending his career-best streak.

Martinsville Cup results originally appeared on NBCSports.com

