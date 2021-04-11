The Cup Series will resume its race at 4 p.m. ET Sunday at Martinsville Speedway because rain stopped the event after 42 laps Saturday night.

The wunderground.com forecast for Sunday calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 73 degrees and a 4% chance of rain. The race will air on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

The Cup race follows the conclusion of the Xfinity race, which will resume at 12 p.m. ET. The Xfinity race was stopped by rain after 91 of 250 laps Friday night. It will pick up at that point with Brandon Jones leading. The wunderground.com forecast calls for partly cloudy skies with a high 66 degrees and a 14% chance of rain Sunday. The race will air on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Saturday’s Cup race started at 9:24 p.m. ET, about 20 minutes after cars began running pace laps as track and pit drying was completed.

Joey Logano led the field to green, but Denny Hamlin passed him for the lead on Lap 5 and led the next 38 laps before the race was stopped on Lap 42 of 500 because of rain at 9:43 p.m. ET.

Hamlin led and was followed by Logano, Ryan Blaney, Martin Truex Jr. and reigning series champion Chase Elliott.

William Byron was sixth when the race was stopped and followed by Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Larson.

Read more about NASCAR

Daniel Suarez crew chief ejected for inspection violation at Martinsville Saturday Martinsville Cup race: Start time, weather, lineup William Byron: No. 24 team now ‘able to contend every week’

Martinsville Cup race to resume at 4 p.m. ET Sunday originally appeared on NBCSports.com