Martinsville 101: TV times, lineup, sleepers, track facts

After a week off from racing, the NASCAR Cup Series is rested, rejuvenated and ready to take on “The Paperclip” under the lights in Saturday’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Want the inside scoop? Here’s what you need to know ahead of the race.

STARTING LINEUP

Bristol winner Joey Logano starts his Team Penske Ford right where he left off, securing the Busch Pole Award for the Saturday night showdown. Joining Logano on the front row is points leader Denny Hamlin, followed by William Byron and Ryan Blaney — both winners already this season — in row two. Chase Elliott, the most recent Martinsville winner, rounds out the top five. Check out the full starting lineup.

BETTING ODDS, ONES TO WATCH

Martin Truex Jr. leads this weekend’s NASCAR betting odds after dominating two of the last three races at the southern Virginia track. Truex opens at 11-2 with Hamlin hot on his heels at 23-4, followed by Elliott (6-1), Brad Keselowski (6-1) and Logan0 (7-1), who each have track wins under their belt.

Though winless here, Ryan Blaney (8-1) and Matt DiBenedetto (66-1) present great value alongside the weekend favorites. Two-time winner Kurt Busch (30-1) might have a say, as well.

Blaney finished runner-up in both 2020 Martinsville races, while both of DiBenedetto’s two career top 10s at the track have come in the last two trips and the elder Busch has three consecutive finishes of ninth or better.

SHORT TRACK SETUP

The NASCAR rules package for short tracks will be in effect with a tapered spacer used to set a target of 750 horsepower. The cars will use a reduced downforce package with a shorter spoiler, a shorter splitter overhang and other aerodynamic changes.

GOODYEAR TIRES

Back to the radials we go, with each team getting nine sets of Goodyear Eagle Short Track Radials for the 263-mile race on the 0.526-mile oval.

Drivers will be tasked with tire management on a mixed surface of asphalt straightaways and concrete corners. For the relatively flat track, recommended inflation is 10 psi for the left side tires, 23 psi for the right front and 22 psi for the right rear.



TRACK FACTS, RECENT TRENDS

— Martinsville Speedway is the only track to host a race in every season of NASCAR‘s existence and is the only remaining active “Charter Track” on the current schedule.

— Saturday’s Cup Series race is the 145th race at Martinsville but just the second season that it will be a scheduled night race.



— The last five short track races were won by five different drivers, most recently Chase Elliott during the 2020 Cup Series Playoffs.

— After going winless in his first 80 premier series starts, Martin Truex Jr. has won four of the last 10 short track races.

— There have only been 12 first-time winners at Martinsville and the last was Ricky Craven in October 2001.

Source: Racing Insights

The 2021 fantasy points leaders are Denny Hamlin (327), Joey Logano (262) and Martin Truex Jr. (247).

