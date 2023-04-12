Martinsville 101: Trends to watch, tire info, rule changes

Back to the asphalt the NASCAR Cup Series goes as the circuit returns to Virginia at Martinsville Speedway. The historic venue that many refer to as “The Paperclip,” NASCAR’s shortest track on the regular-season schedule has created some of racing’s most iconic and dramatic moments.

Ahead of Sunday’s NOCO 400 (3 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), check out some trends to watch for the race, notable moments from the track and the Goodyear tire info.

CHASE ELLIOTT RETURNS

Hendrick Motorsports announced on Wednesday that the 2020 Cup Series champion will return to the No. 9 Chevrolet after missing the last six races due to a broken left leg suffered while snowboarding. In Elliott’s absence, Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry filled in the car while IMSA driver Jordan Taylor piloted the No. 9 at Circuit of The Americas.

Elliott has received a medical waiver from NASCAR, and with the top 30 in points rule out for 2023, there’s only one thing the 27-year-old Georgia native needs to do to reach the postseason — win.



📉 TRENDS TO WATCH 📈

— The last seven short-track races have been won by seven different drivers.

— Denny Hamlin has never gone nine races into a season without a top-five finish.

— The driver who led the most laps won twice in the last seven short-track races.

— The pass for the win came in the final eight laps in two of the last three Martinsville races.

NOTABLE MOMENTS 🎥

1987: Darrell Waltrip moves Terry Labonte, Dale Earnhardt on final lap | WATCH

2015: Gordon wins 93rd and final Cup race | WATCH

2018: Logano moves Truex in final corner to reach Championship 4 | WATCH

2022: Ross Chastain’s ‘Hail Melon’ move secures Champ. 4 berth | WATCH

ON-TRACK SCHEDULE 🗓️

Saturday, April 15

— 4:35 p.m. ET: Practice (FS2)

— 5:20 p.m. ET: Qualifying (FS2)

Sunday, April 16

— 3 p.m. ET: NOCO 400 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

RULE CHANGES/GOODYEAR TIRE NOTES 🛞

The updated short-track package that debuted in March at Phoenix Raceway will be used at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday, along with the wet-weather equipment added at specific tracks such as the Virginia short track.

Last season’s miraculous effort from Ross Chastain will be the one and only time that move will be made as NASCAR banned any ‘Hail Melon-esque’ moves for the future.

The GEICO Restart Zone returned to its 2022 dimensions after it was extended for the first five races of this season.

The Cup Series will run the same tire code that was used at Martinsville last fall and is the only track where these specific codes are run. Each team will have one set of tires for practice, one set for qualifying and seven additional sets for the race.

In the event of a lost wheel that is contained to pit road, the offending team will be subject to a pass-through penalty under green-flag conditions. If the infraction occurs during a caution period, the offending team will restart at the tail end of the field.

If the wheel breaks free outside of pit road, the new rules guidelines mandate a two-lap penalty, plus a two-race suspension for two crew members. Each penalty is series-specific: Violations in one series will not impact those crew members‘ eligibility to participate in other series.

