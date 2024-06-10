Martinsburg duo crowned winners of Soap Box Derby, prepares to compete in international competition

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Two youngsters were crowned winners in the annual All-American Soap Box Derby regional competition in Martinsburg over the weekend.

Officials said the idea behind the race is for contestants to apply their classroom STEM skills in science, technology, engineering and math.

The two winners are 9th grader Baylon Rodriguez in the boys division, and 5th grader Caylynn Chrisman for the girls division.

“First I was very scared,” Chrisman said. “But after I went the first time I got actually very excited just going down the big hill to race and I’m very excited about that.”

Rodriguez said the race was “really fun.”

I like seeing friends,” he said. “I love what they do for everyone out here. This race is awesome.”

The Martinsburg duo will head to the world championships next month in Ohio.

