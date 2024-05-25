Martin's gem, Stewart's blast lead Newton baseball past Chariton

May 25—CHARITON — Finn Martin pitched his first complete game on the mound, Eli Stewart clubbed his second homer of the season and the Newton baseball team defeated Chariton, 11-3, on Thursday.

The Cardinals improved to 1-1 on the road and won the non-conference game after cranking out 12 hits.

Newton bombarded the Chargers with four runs in the first inning and added three in the second and two each in the third and fifth. All three Chariton runs came in the fifth.

Martin's night included his first career varsity pitching win and two hits, one double, three runs, one walk, one hit by a pitch and two steals on offense.

Both of Stewart's hits went for extra bases as he belted a home run and laced a double in the win. He also finished with three runs, three RBIs and one steal and he was hit by two pitches.

It was Stewart's third career homer. The Cardinals (3-2) were hit by six pitches in the game.

John Frietsch, Lane Rozendaal and Derek Wermager also had two hits each. Frietsch added two runs, two RBIs and one steal and he was hit by one pitch, Rozendaal doubled and tallied four RBIs and Wermager contributed two doubles and two RBIs and he was hit by two pitches.

Skyler Milheiser finished with one hit, three RBIs and two steals, Mason Mendez had one hit and one steal and Braelyn Parks walked once.

Martin tossed all seven innings on the mound and allowed three runs — none earned — on four hits with two strikeouts and one walk on 82 pitches.

The Cardinals out-hit Chariton 12-4 and both teams committed four errors.

Brock Ozenreider had two hits to lead the Chargers (1-2) and Logan Shore added one hit and one run.

Bondurant-Farrar 14, Newton 4

BONDURANT — A four-run first inning by Newton was countered with a six-run frame by Bondurant-Farrar, and the Bluejays never trailed again during a 14-4, five-inning home win.

Bondurant-Farrar added four runs in the third and two more in the fourth and fifth frames during the non-conference contest on Friday.

Newton was out-hit 14-6 and both teams committed one error.

Milheiser and Cade Bauer had two hits each to lead the Newton offense, while Martin and Frietsch added one hit and one run each.

Milheiser doubled, scored one run and had one RBI, Bauer stole two bases and Stewart walked once and scored one run. Dakota Winkleman tallied one RBI and Landry Rausch walked once.

Creighton Andrew started on the mound but got just two outs. He took the loss after allowing six earned runs on eight hits and one walk.

Mendez surrendered four runs — two earned — on three hits, one walk and one hit batter in 2 1/3 innings. He fanned three.

Wermager pitched one inning and allowed two earned runs on one hit, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out two.

Stewart got one out but not before allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk.

Jacob Roberts had three hits and three RBIs at the plate and tossed all five innings on the mound to lead Bondurant-Farrar, which is ranked just outside the top 10 in Class 3A in the preseason rankings. Roberts allowed four earned runs on six hits and struck out nine.

Aidan McDonald and Will Pottebaum each had two hits and two runs and they combined for five RBIs.