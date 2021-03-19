Martino: Mets have made an offer to Francisco Lindor for just under $300 million

Reuters

The judge in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd, on Friday denied Chauvin's request to move his trial to a different county, saying publicity on the case had spread far and wide. Chauvin's lead lawyer, Eric Nelson, has complained to the court that publicity around the trial has tainted the jury pool in and around Minneapolis, citing in particular the city's announcement last week that it would pay Floyd's relatives $27 million to settle their wrongful-death lawsuit. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill ruled against Chauvin, saying that delaying or moving the trial would make it no easier to seat an impartial jury in one of the most scrutinized cases in the history of U.S. policing.