Martino: Mets have made an offer to Francisco Lindor for just under $300 million
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor has made it clear he doesn't want contract negotiations to bleed into the MLB regular season. SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino reports that the Mets have made a contract extension offer to Lindor for just under $300 million but Lindor's team countered 'way over' that price tag. Martino says the Mets are willing to hit the $300 million mark or could go a little over if that would keep the star shortstop in New York.