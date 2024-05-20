Martinez and Watkins in Opta's team of season

[BBC]

Aston Villa duo Emiliano Martinez and Ollie Watkins have been included in Opta's Premier League team of the season.

The pair helped Unai Emery's side finish fourth in the table and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Martinez

Based on Opta's expected goals on target conceded model, which takes into account the quality of attempts on target faced, Martinez prevented 8.8 goals in the league this season, the second-highest tally of any goalkeeper in the competition.

Watkins

Watkins provided a league-high 13 assists in the Premier League this season, while his 19 goals is the joint-most by an Villa player in a campaign.