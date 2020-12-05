Martinez runs for 2, passes for 1, Huskers top Purdue 37-27

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Adrian Martinez ran for two touchdowns and passed for another to help Nebraska to a 37-27 victory over Purdue on Saturday.

Martinez completed 23 of 30 passes for 242 yards and rushed for another 45 yards for the Cornhuskers..

Both teams are 2-4 in the Big Ten-only schedule.

Nebraska took a 34-13 lead on Martinez’s 1-yard touchdown run early in the second half. Purdue bounced back to narrow the deficit to 34-27 with two Jack Plummer touchdown passes.

However, Nebraska regained control with an eight play, 79-yard drive capped by Connor Culp’s 32-yard field goal, his third, with 7:04 to play.

Plummer connected with Payne Durham for a 20-yard touchdown with 1:29 left in third quarter and hooked up with David Bell for an 89-yard score with 12:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. Two Nebraska defenders ran into each other leaving Bell wide open.

Plummer completed 33 of 47 passes for 334 yards.

Martinez completed 14 of 19 passes in the first half to help the Cornhuskers take a 27-13 halftime lead.

Nebraska jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first 5 minutes on Purdue’s special teams miscues. On fourth-and-11 on Purdue 40, Purdue punter Brendan Cropsey’s punt was blocked by Levi Falck and recovered by Simon Otte on the 1-yard line. Dedick Mills scored on a 1-yard run.

On Purdue’s punt from its own 23, Nebraska’s Cam Taylor-Britt returned it 27 yards and 15 yards more was tacked on for sideline interference penalty putting the ball on the 17. On third down, Martinez scored on a 13-yard run.

Purdue’s Jackson Anthrop blocked a Nebraska punt with 19 seconds left in the second quarter and the Boilermakers recovered on the Nebraska 20. That led to J.D. Dellinger’s 27-yard field goal on the final play of the half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers got back in the victory column with a solid game by Martinez and taking advantage of Purdue’s mistakes.

Purdue: After a 2-0 start, the Boilermakers have lost four consecutive games, including the last two at home. Purdue got in a 14-0 hole in the opening minutes and never recovered. The Boilermakers never were able to get the run game going. Top rusher Zander Horvath was limited to 21 yards on seven carries.

FLAG FEST

Both teams showed a lack of discipline. Purdue was penalized 11 times for 126 yards while Nebraska had nine penalties for 107 yards.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: The Cornhuskers will host Minnesota on Saturday.

Purdue: The Boilermakers will play at Indiana on Saturday.

