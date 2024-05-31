Martinez Losa's focus firmly on Scotland after 'professional' victory over Israel

Scotland boss Pedro Martinez Losa praised the focus of his team in their 4-1 victory over Israel.

Despite challenging conditions, the manager was delighted with his team's professionalism to secure a result that moves them top of their Euro qualifying group.

"I want to raise the professionalism of the team," he said.

"Not only the focus of the players but also the staff in challenging circumstances. Our main focus and inspiration is for Scotland to qualify for the Euros and we have to be at the top of the group, where we are now, we have to win games and that's what we remained focussed on"

"I've always been proud of this team. Obviously when we put in a good performance I think it's a good reward and it's a good moment to recognise Jane Ross for 150 caps, we were celebrating that in the dressing room"

"The way we played in the first half was excellent. We created a lot of opportunities and I think that's something we want to repeat."

"I've already said, I cannot control speculation. My focus is and has been here."