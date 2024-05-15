Martinez Losa on squad, schedules and facing Israel
Scotland head coach Pedro Martinez Losa named his squad for the upcoming Euro 2025 qualifiers against Israel and addressed the media.
Here are the key points from his press conference:
He's "really excited" to welcome back forwards Kirsty Hanson and Martha Thomas after the pair missed the opening two group games through injury.
With five players (MacIver, Brown, Grimshaw, Weir and Watson) out with ACL injuries, Martinez Losa blamed the scheduling of games for the frequency of the injury in women's football.
Martinez Losa says that international matches are three times more demanding than domestic fixtures and that the football calendar needs to be addressed to protect the players.
The head coach says Scotland have been "put in a position by Uefa" to play against Israel and "whether I feel comfortable playing against them or not doesn't matter, it is my duty to lead Scotland".
It is the Spaniard's "dream to see a full crowd at Hampden for a SWNT match because Scottish fans are the best in the world".