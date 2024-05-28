'Martinez Losa has said he's committed here'
Scotland goalkeeper Lee Gibson talks to the media about manager Pedro Martinez Losa's future
Thompson will be competing in her 18th straight U.S. Women's Open later this week.
On today's show, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk college athletics revenue sharing, Brian Kelly complaining about not wanting to pay players, which teams are struggling to recruit, the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl, and a psychedelic commencement speaker.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Ángel Hernández, by both fans and players alike, has long been considered one of the most hated umpires in Major League Baseball.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Swinney didn't need transfers to build Clemson into a national powerhouse. But the times have changed and he may now be hurting the Tigers with his old-school approach.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
As modern media becomes more niche driven, teams and even leagues have to balance whether to seek the biggest TV contracts or the biggest potential audience.
Dan Titus shares three takeaways from this fantasy basketball season for managers to remember next season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first wide receiver rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Teams have made their big splashes in free agency and made their draft picks, it's time for you to do the same. It's fantasy football mock draft time. Some call this time of year best ball season, others know it's an opportunity to get a leg up on your competition for when you have to draft in August. The staff at Yahoo Fantasy did their first mock draft of the 2024 season to help you with the latter. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are here to break it all down by each round and crush some staff members in the process.
With the NFL Draft in the books, fantasy football Matt Harmon breaks down the landing spots he loved to see, and those he's not a fan of.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don exposes some fraudulent statistics as we near the close of Week 4.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del wraps up his series detailing his notes from the NFL Draft.
Andy Behrens highlights non-rookies to see their fantasy football value on the rise coming out of the NFL Draft.
In a decades-long post-playing career as a broadcast analyst, Walton was rarely focused or even on topic. But he was never forgettable. And he was never uninspired.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
The return of the long-anticipated college football video game has a release date.
The Chiefs have some good home opponents this season.