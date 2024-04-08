Martinez Losa 'proud' to have Corsie in Scotland squad

Pedro Martinez Losa says Rachel Corsie is a "special player" for Scotland.

The captain - who made her debut in 2009 - could make her 150th appearance for the national team when they face Slovakia on Tuesday.

"To achieve one cap is unbelievable at a high level in sport," Martinez Losa said.

"Having Rachel reaching 150 is a special achievement from a special player and special character.

"We speak about her level as a player and also as a human and what she represents as a player and for her country so I'm very proud to have her on board, very proud to have her in the team and hopefully we can win the game so she can have a good experience on the pitch."